13 NRM legislators express interest in running for speaker

Thirteen NRM Legislators have expressed interest in running for speaker of parliament in Friday's election on the ruling National Resistance Movement ticket. The list includes Deputy Speaker Anita Among and government ministers, most of whom described their bids as a tribute to Speaker Jacob Oulanyah, who was pronounced dead on Sunday. Edward Muhumuza spent the day at the NRM's Electoral Commission offices in Kampala and reports.