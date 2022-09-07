12-15 People could be dead after landslide in Kasika village

landslide caused by a heavy early morning downpour left at least twelve people dead in Kasese District, in south-western Uganda. Local leaders in Kasese told NTV that the 4 a.m. landslide buried houses in Kasika trading center in Rukooki Sub-county, killing and injuring people and their animals. The injured people have been taken to health centers in Kasese district for medication. Area leaders are demanding the central government and all relevant authorities to intervene urgently and contain the grim situation.