11 in the ring to replace Jacob Oulanyah as MP

Today, 11 people have so far expressed interest in vying for the Omoro County parliamentary seat in Omoro district. The seat fell vacant following the passing of the holder Jacob L’Okori Oulanyah on March 20, 2022. So far, 11 people have expressed interest in the position with 7 of these drawn from the ruling National Resistance Movement.