10BN LAND COMPENSATION: Beneficiary denies receiving money, pins lawyers

City Lawyers Kyle Lubega and Richard Buzibira have been implicated by the Parliamentary Committee on Commissions Statutory Authorities and State Enterprises (COSASE) of fraudulently receiving land compensation 2 billion. The money is part of the 10.6 billion government compensation to the six claimants in Kagadi, Kibale and Sheema Districts for their Land.