10 people, including ex-minister Nadduli family members arrested

Residents of Kalege village in Semuto Sub county, Nakaseke district are living in fear after 10 people were kidnapped by armed soldiers on Tuesday. The 10 people detained include seven men and three women. Reports in the area indicate some of those arrested include family members of former minister Hajji Abdul Nadduli following reports of a missing gun, lost during the recent burial of his son at Busiika. There has been a spate of arrests in the area, as security officials seek to secure the missing weapon. Asked about this, army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye said he was unaware of the operation. Nadduli, who has been talking to officials in military intelligence, said he was optimistic that the detainees would soon be released.