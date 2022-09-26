1 killed, 2 critically injured in Bukedea petrol station robbery

One person has been confirmed dead and two others are in critical condition at Mbale regional referral hospital following an armed attack at Petro city fuel station in Bukedea town council. This incident occurred at around 8:30 PM on Sunday when armed robbers travelling on a Boda Boda came to the fuel station pretending to be customers. The attackers ordered the pump attendant to hand over all the money he had and when he resisted, they shot him as well as the security guard and the fuel station manager on duty.