1 dead, 8 injured in two separate accidents in Kyegegwa

One person died and eight others were injured in two separate motor accidents that occurred on the Kyegegwa-Mubende highway over the weekend. The first happened when a tyre of the ambulance carrying a patient from Kasese to Mulago National referral hospital burst and the vehicle overturned. The patient and five other occupants were injured. In another incident, three people who were traveling in a trailer that was carrying salt from Kenya to Fort Portal survived death when the vehicle veered off the road to avoid a head-on collision with a taxi overtaking in a corner.