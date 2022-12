1,200 Ebola vaccine doses arrive ahead of trials

Uganda has received 1200 doses of the ChAD3-SUDV Ebola vaccine that will be used in a trial among the high-risk groups. Minister for Health, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng led a team of officials from other government departments to the National Medical Stores offices in Entebbe, where the vaccines will be stored until the start of the trial. Aceng urged the target group to respond positively but noted that it will be voluntary.