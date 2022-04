1,000 refugees relocated to Isingiro from Kisoro

At least 1000 Congolese refugees were transferred from Nyakabande Transit Camp in Kisoro district to Nakivale Settlement Camp in Isingiro district on Thursday morning. The refugees fled the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo’s Rushuru territory on March 28th after an outbreak of heavy fighting between the March 23 Movement (M23) rebels and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of Congo.