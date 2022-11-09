1,000 Nubians seek $500m compensation, hearing set for 2023

A Case in which 1,005 People of the Nubian Community are demanding that the Government of Uganda pay them 500 million US Dollars has come up before the East African Court of Justice sitting in Kampala. These, led by Ismael Dabule and their Lawyer Richard Omongole are seeking orders for the government to release that money which they say was confiscated from them in 1979 when their Bank Accounts were frozen without justifiable cause. They say their money is being kept in the Bank of Uganda in form of Treasury Bills but that their only crime is because they come from the same place as former president Idi Amin.