Why social media has become more influential

Last week, Ugandans took to social media platforms to highlight an array of injustices inflicted on them by airport officials. The reported injustices range from extortion to sexual harassment. While all the social media stories may not be accurate, the airport has since issued a statement and taken measures to reform. So is social media becoming the latest magic tool to effect change? NTV’s Edward Muhumuza has been finding out.