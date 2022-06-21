We want our grievances addressed - M23

Following a summit of East African heads of state, the M23 rebels have indicated that they are ready for talks with the regional grouping to end the conflict in eastern DRC. This follows a head of state summit on Monday which resolved to green-light the deployment of the Regional Forces to secure and stabilise the Democratic Republic of Congo. The spokesperson of the M23, Major Willy Ngoma says it would be wrong to unleash attacks on them yet have genuine concerns that needed to be addressed.