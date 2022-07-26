UGANDA- RUSSIA RELATIONS: Russian foreign minister Lavrov in the country for talks

Russian Foreign Minister, Sergei Lavrov, is in the country for talks aimed at improving relations with Uganda, in the wake of the crisis that pitted his country Russia against neighbouring Ukraine. Arriving last night at Entebbe Airport, the Russian Foreign Minister was received by his Ugandan counterpart, Gen. Jeje Odongo, who assured him of continued good relations between the two countries. Lavrov is now scheduled to hold talks with President Museveni at State House in Entebbe.