Two dead after Nile Avenue night accident

At least two people were killed on Friday night when a speeding commuter taxi failed to brake at Nile Avenue in Uganda’s capital Kampala, police confirmed.

“The taxi eventually fell inside the Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) Subway roundabout killing two occupants on spot and many unidentified sustained serious injuries,” said Faridah Nampiima, the Uganda Traffic police directorate spokesperson.Police say the ill-fated taxi was traveling from Speke Road, facing Clement Road- and with an unidentified number of passengers on board.“The taxi was on a high speed. While approaching a sharp corner, it failed to brake,” police explained circumstances leading to the 7:30pm incident at Radio one Village, Central division in the Kampala District.Police late June 10 further informed that the injured victims were rushed to to Mulago National Referral Hospital and bodies of the deceased conveyed to City mortuary for postmortem.According to official data, Uganda records almost 30 fatalities in accidents monthly.