Two cleaners arrested after fire burns Ministry of Agriculture stores

Police in Kampala have arrested two people following a Sunday morning fire that burnt Ministry of Agriculture stores along Buganda Road.





The fire is said to have started at around 11am and destroyed unquantified chemicals, drugs, pesticides, animal semen fridges and other inputs.

The Ministry's Spokesperson, Charlotte Kemigyisha, said they were yet to establish the cause of the fire which had by Sunday afternoon been put “under control” by police fire brigade. It is, however, suspected to have sparked from rubbish which was being burnt nearby.“Preliminary information gathered by the officers indicates that the storekeepers always burn rubbish every Sunday and it is suspected the wind could have blown the fire inside the store since the burning point is close to the stores. Two people have been arrested to help with the investigation,” Kampala metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Mr Luke Owoyesigyire said. The duo was identified as one Jerry Ajambo and Eunice Namusimbi, both cleaners.“Efforts to put out the fire completely are on. More details will be availed as soon as possible,” Mr Oowoyesgyire added in a Sunday afternoon statement.