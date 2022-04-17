Suspected wife killer caught attempting to commit suicide in Jinja

By Monitor More by this Author

A fugitive who allegedly killed his wife has been found unresponsive in a banana plantation after reportedly ingesting poison.





Moses Tenywa, a farmer in his early 40s and resident of Soweto Village in Jinja South Division, on Friday night allegedly fatally stabbed Annet Nabirye Nalongo, 38, with whom he had seven children.

Preliminary investigations suggest a misunderstanding over their land in Kaliro District as the motive for the murder. The suspect then reportedly tried to bury her remains in their home, but was interrupted by the children, forcing him to flee his home. But police, with help from the locals, launched a successful manhunt and the suspect was on Saturday found in Buyengo Town Council, about 45Kms from the crime scene. A detective, who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymnity because he isn't authorised to speak to the media, described the condition in which the suspected fugitive felon was found as "threatening". "His condition was threatening, so he was first taken to Buyengo Health Centre where his life was in more danger after a crowd of angry locals gathered outside the facility," he said, adding that a decision was then taken to transfer him to Jinja Regional Referral Hospital under tight security. The Kira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said the fugitive was found trying to commit suicide in someone's banana plantation but was rescued and is currently receiving treatment at Jinja Regional Referral Hospital. He, however, said they will establish the nature of poison the suspect ingested after toxicological tests have been carried out. Earlier, Mr Paul Batambuze, the area LC1 chairperson, said the couple had domestic issues, but prior to her death, the wife demanded to know why the suspect wasn't putting their money to proper use and particularly why he sold their land. Ms Milly Gutu, a neighbour who prayed with the deceased in the same church, said on that fateful night, the couple was embroiled in an argument over a piece of land. "While the man was intent on selling it, the deceased was against, arguing that it was for their children," she said. According to Ms Gutu, after the crime, the suspect attempted to bury the deceased in their home, but was interrupted by the children. Ms Gutu described the suspect as a career criminal and person of interest in the mysterious death of another resident in 2020. Residents who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity accuse the suspect of being behind at least four murders, an allegation that wasn't independently verified by this publication. Mr Mubi, however, confirmed this particular incident, saying the suspect fatally stabbed his wife on the cheeks after she learnt that he sold their land. The deceased was on Saturday laid to rest in Kibuudeire Village, Kagoma North in Jinja District.