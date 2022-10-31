STATE OF HUMAN RIGHTS: 57% Ugandans see restrictions, govt rejects study

New research by a civil society organisation, the Alliance for Campaign Finance Monitoring (ACFIM) shows that more Ugandans think civic space is increasingly shrinking as they live in fear of expressing themselves and freely assembling. Civil society organizations describe the report as damning and scary for the future of democracy in Uganda. Despite assurances to the contrary, civic groups are calling for a reflection on the state of affairs. Edward Muhumuza has more.