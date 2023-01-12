Speaker petitioned over drug supplies to Kilembe Hospital

The Member of Parliament for Kasese Municipality Ferigo Kambale has petitioned the Speaker of Parliament seeking to intervene in the decision to halt the supply of medicines to Kilembe Mines Hospital. Kambale questioned how the Ministry of Health arrived at the decision when the facility is owned by the government. He contends that halting the supplies could lead to the closure of the hospital. This week locals in the area were involved in running battles with security personnel as they demonstrated against the health ministry's move to transfer the credit line worth 300 million shillings to other facilities in the municipality. The hospital structures were damaged by flash floods in 2020.