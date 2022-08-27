Speaker Anita Among calls for practicality in calling for unity

Bunya East James Kubeketerya has asked the Pan-African parliament to ensure practicality in advocating for Pan-Africanism. His call, came as he represented the Speaker of Parliament of Uganda at the Pan-African Pyramid award-giving ceremony in Kampala. The vision of Pan-African Pyramid - a non-governmental organization is to articulate concerted efforts geared towards promoting the true African awakening among the young people throughout Africa and in the Diaspora. The organization celebrated it’s 9th anniversary and members urged Ugandans to preach Pan-Africanism as the only way of correcting past distortions that have created disunity for others.