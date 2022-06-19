Science teachers worried about state house meet

The National Chairperson of the Uganda Professional Science Teachers' Union, Vincent Elong has expressed concern at Saturday's developments that saw the Uganda National Teachers' Union resolve to continue with their industrial action. This followed a meeting that the Uganda National Teachers' Union held with the president to try and resolve a crisis in which teachers of the humanities disputed a government decision to only enhance the pay of science teachers. Now, Elong says the government's latest decision to consider a review of the decision to enhance science teachers' salaries is unjustified, and they expect their improved pay at the start of the financial year.