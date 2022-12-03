‘ROGUES AND VAGABONDS’: Court declares penal code act sections 168(1) C and Dnull & void

The Constitutional Court has declared as null and void Sections 168(1) c and d) of the penal code Act that creates the offence of rogue and vagabond. The court says they are vague and infringing on Ugandans' rights to free movement and presumption of innocence. It was the unanimous decision of five justices of the court led by Frederick Egonda -Ntende that these provisions can no longer be constitutionally permissible for being ambiguous and too broad to sufficiently define a particular offence committed by an individual. The court agreed with the petitioners from the Human Rights Awareness and Promotion Forum that there is no further justification for the Attorney General to keep the law.