Report shows reduced access to justice for women

A new baseline survey by Advocates sans frontiers has indicated an overwhelming increase in violation of women's rights in all four regions of the country. According to the report, 68% of women sampled testified that they have had rights violated, while 95% of cases are settled out of court. While launching this survey the state minister for culture and gender Peace Mutuuzo said women need to rise and start fighting for their rights instead of lamenting.