Regional team okays moves for Somalia’s accession in EAC

A delegation of Experts from the East African Community have concluded a verification exercise intended to assess Somalia’s readiness to join the regional bloc. Led by Tiri Marie Rose and Dr Anthony Kafumbe, the lawyer for the Community, the team assured the Somali government, that the country would be part of the community, by end of February. Our reporter Jjingo Francis has been in Somalia with the verification mission team.