Regional peace key but EA funding must improve - Kagame

Rwanda’s president Paul Kagame has reiterated his country’s commitment to regional peace and security in the region as well as the African continent. President Paul Kagame was today addressing the East African Legislative assembly currently holding their sitting in Kigali Rwanda. Kagame’s remarks come in the wake of renewed fighting between the Congolese forces and M23 rebels in the Eastern part of Congo. Our reporter Jjingo Francis has the details.