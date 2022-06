Regional experts unveil plan to plant 100m hectares of trees to combat climate change

A forum of environmental activists in East and Central Africa are seeking to restore 100 million hectares of degraded land by the year 2030. The project spearheaded by Global Ever-greening Alliance, Climate Asset management and the African Forest Landscape Restoration Initiative is expected to pave way for a greener Africa in order to mitigate the impact of climate change in Africa.