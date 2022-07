PM Nabbanja tips Boda Boda operators that registration is for safety

The Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, says the registration of Boda Boda riders is to help curb the burgeoning increase in violent crime and the rampant traffic accidents in the country. Prime Minister Nabbanja made the revelations during an assessment tour to determine the progress of an ongoing exercise geared towards registering Boda Boda riders in the Central Business District in order to streamline the Boda Boda business.