PM Nabbanja: Government has started supplying drugs

The Prime Minister of Uganda, Robinah Nabbanja, says the government has started the distribution of essential medicine in government health facilities around the country after months of drug shortages. According to Nabbanja, who addressed Parliament earlier today, an inter-ministerial committee has been set up to address the issues of supplies in the health facilities. Members of Parliament say Government should handle issues concerning the health of Ugandans with urgency because the shortage of drugs has led to the loss of lives.