PHYSICAL PLANNING LAW: Tougher law on building standards and planners welcomed

It will be two years in jail for a person found impersonation of a physical planner. President Yoweri Museveni signed into law the Physical Planners’ Registration Act which spells out an alternative penalty of 2 million shillings. The Vice Chairperson of the parliamentary committee on physical infrastructure Robert Kasolo hailed the law for the clear provision of the industrial standards and the academic requirements needed to be qualified a physical planner. #