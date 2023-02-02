NUP families face uncertainty as gov’t denies holding missing activists

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja revealed that only five of the twenty five people, whom the members of the opposition said had been abducted, were being held for various crimes. This, after a long push by the opposition for government to account for enforced disappearances since 2020 ahead of the 2021 general elections. So where does this leave relatives of the opposition members who have been missing for over two years? NTV's Edward Muhumuza spoke to some.