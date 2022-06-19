NTV PANORAMA: How KCCA spent Shs10B per km on city roads

The unit cost per kilometre of roads in Uganda has been rising steeply for more than two decades, and more coincidentally since the 2006 election campaigns when the government first outlined infrastructure development among the key priorities. Averagely, a kilometre of road in Uganda costs between 750,000 dollars to 1 million dollars while the same in Kenya goes for an average of 300,000 dollars, and 330,000 dollars in Rwanda. The driver of the costs depends on who you ask, but according to the World Bank, corruption in public infrastructure tendering is widespread and can account for as much as 5 to 20 per cent of the project costs. We have more in Panorama.