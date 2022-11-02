NOTU questions Labour Minister’s intervention in leadership wrangle

National Organization of trade unions (NOTU) has asked the minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Betty Amongi to distance herself from issues concerning the leadership of the union. This follows a letter by the minister advising that NOTU Secretary General Peter Christopher Werikhe, who is also MP for Bubulo west Peter Christopher Werikhe retain his position which the executive says, is unconstitutional. They have urged her to withdraw the letter and her directives.