MP Zaake to challenge his removal as commissioner

Mityana municipality legislator Francis Zaake has assembled a team of lawyers led by Erias Lukwago to challenge parliament's decision to expel him from the house commission in the courts of law. Parliament last week voted to remove Zaake from the Parliamentary Commission for ridiculing the deputy speaker Anita Among on social media. Today, Lukwago cited the flaws in the procedure of the election as the main crux of their legal challenge.