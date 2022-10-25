MP's from DRC warn against illegal exploitation of resources

The Forum of Parliaments of the International Conference on Great Lakes Region FP-ICGLR has called for the adoption of protocols by the member states against the continued illegal exploitation of minerals and other natural resources in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. During the conference held in Bujumbura, Burundi’s capital, it was noted that the endemic conflict in the mineral-rich region is fuelled by illegal exploration. According to a UN Security Council report for 2014, 98 per cent of the gold that Uganda sold was illegally acquired from Congo. Sudhir Byaruhanga reports from Bujumbura.