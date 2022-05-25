MENTAL HEALTH: Over Shs900b lost in treatment, lost productivity in 2021

Mental health experts have revealed that mental disorders cost Uganda over 900 billion shillings in treatment and indirect lost productivity in 2021. The Executive Director of Butabiika national referral mental hospital Dr. Juliet Nakku says the cost is expected to rise because of the increase in mental health problems in the country. Dr. Nakku was addressing the Mental health conference in Kampala, organized by the Uganda counselling association.