MENTAL HEALTH IN SCHOOLS: Experts say poor teaching style, curriculum stressing learners

Educationists have said that dealing with the mental well-being of learners should be a combined effort between parents or guardians and schools. At the national commemoration of World Mental Health Day on Tuesday. Mental health experts said that the teaching style in schools and the Uganda curriculum cast a huge burden on the learners’ mental health. As Walter Mwesigye reports, the government has also been urged to expedite the process of reviewing the education system.