Mbale floods death toll rises to 29

29 people have been confirmed dead in the twin disasters of flooding and landslides that occurred in the Mt. Elgon region over the weekend. According to the government, 23 people died in the floods that submerged parts of Mbale city, while 6 more people died following landslides in Sirinko and Kapchorwa. The government has now pledged 5 million towards each family that lost a relative in the Mbale floods in addition to providing relief to those who were injured in these disasters.