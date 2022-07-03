Masaka to gain from study aimed at supporting youth living with HIV

Young people especially school-going children will benefit from a scientific study that will be conducted in Masaka District for the next 5 years. The study seeks to establish how economic empowerment and family strengthening interventions affect childhood behavioural health and development. As Walter Mwesigye reports, the plan involves a top-up fee to a savings bank account for those who will take part in the study. The National Institute for Mental Health at Washington University will fund the study through the International Centre for Child Health and Development.