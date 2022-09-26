Masaka Parents SS dormitory burnt in early morning fire

Fire has burnt a dormitory at Masaka Parents Secondary School in Masaka city leaving property destroyed. According to the city’s fire brigade, the fire which started at around 6 am, did not injure any students as they were already out of the dormitory at the time of the incident. Masaka Resident City Commissioner Ronald Katende, who was initially denied access to the school by the proprietors has faulted the school over its failure to follow the government’s guidance on preventing school fires which put the lives of learners at risk.