MARTYRS’ DAY: Pilgrims from around the country walk towards Namugongo

A team of Pilgrims from Ankole Diocese, headed to Namugongo have reached Masaka city and is expected at the Uganda Martyrs' shrine on Sunday. Meanwhile, another group, which started their pilgrimage from Fort Portal yesterday have so far covered a distance of 42km out of the 256km to Kampala, on their first day. However, a number of Pilgrims say they are exhausted but still optimistic that they will make it to their final destination. Some of them from Fort Portal had to be evacuated after it became clear, that they could not continue with their journey.