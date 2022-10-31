Lukwago gives Shs2m to family struggling in stone quarry

Eleven-year-old Peter Tumwine who works in a stone quarry in Lweza is an excited boy today. This follows a visit by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago who has gifted Tumwine and his mother, two million shillings, to improve their livelihood. NTV run a story about the plight of Tumwine, in July this year, in which the boys said he had been inspired by the lord mayor to grow into a lawyer. Before this, Tumwine and his mother crushed stones for a living.