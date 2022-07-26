Kyankwanzi RDCs schooled on environmental protection

Brig. Gen. Charles Kisembo, the Director of the National Leadership Institute in Kyankwanzi, has urged Resident District Commissioners to focus on preserving and improving the environment for the good of the next generation. Brig. Gen. Kisembo made the revelations during a lecture with the RDCs at Kyankwanzi, where the latter are undertaking a one-week training on various aspects of their work. The various Resident District Commissioners are being lectured on how best to strengthen their monitoring and supervisory roles, the modalities of improving service delivery as well as supporting the Parish Development Model in order to alleviate Ugandans from poverty.