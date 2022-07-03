KENYA PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION: Rivals divided over digital voter register

The rift between Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto continues with just thirty-six days left to the presidential election. The Kenyan head of state on Saturday yet again slammed his number two, William Ruto over campaign promises made during their joint campaigns nearly five years ago, as well as those made just two days after he launched the Kenya Kwanza coalition manifesto. However, Ruto in a campaign rally today in Meru county asked his boss not to worry about the manifesto but instead allow him to battle with his competitors.