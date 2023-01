Kabaka launches new year festivities in Lubiri

Thousands thronged the Lubiri Palace at Mengo to welcome the new year 2023. The Annual event dubbed Enkuuka ya Buganda was graced by the Kabaka of Buganda Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. In his message, presented by the Katikkiro of Buganda, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Kabaka urged his subjects to grow more coffee in order to fight poverty and well as guard against HIV/AIDS.