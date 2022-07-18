Joy as Kapchorwa celebrates Cheptegei, Kiplimo

It is all joy in Kapchorwa, the hometown of Uganda's latest gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei following his triumph in the World Athletics Championships in Oregon, USA last night. Cheptegei, who is also the world record holder defended his ten thousand meters title after winning it in 2019 in Doha, Qatar becoming the fourth man in history to do so. Several Ugandans, including senior government officials, have also taken to social media to congratulate the duo for raising the country's flag high.