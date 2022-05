International pilgrims to be screened for COVID-19

International pilgrims coming into the country for Uganda Martyrs day celebrations this year will be screened for COVID-19. At all border points, the pilgrims will also be required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a provide negative PCR test result on arrival at Uganda's border. However, local pilgrims arriving at the martyrs’ shrines in Namugongo will be exempted from these measures.