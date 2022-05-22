HYPERTENSION: Looking at ailment that claims 500,000 lives annually | HEALTH FOCUS

500 thousand people die in Uganda from hypertension and its related effects every year. A problem the ministry of health attributes to bad eating habits and poor lifestyles. The burden, according to experts, is not only increasing but also worrying with many younger people being prone to the silent killer. Globally, over 1 billion have hypertension and as Walter Mwesigye reports in health focus tonight, many people don’t know they have the condition.