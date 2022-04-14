Gov’t accused of failing to protect people of Teso

The government has been put on notice about an impending suit for failure to provide protection for the population in the Teso sub-region that is experiencing an upsurge in cattle rustling. The managing partner at Omongole and company advocates, a firm representing the victims of this vice put the value of the compensation they want at over 300 billion shillings. They intend to file cases over the cross border nature of the illegal activities blamed on the Turkana from Kenya, at Soroti High Court and the East African Court of Justice.