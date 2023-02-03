Former NSSF MD accuses Minister Amongi of interference

The former National Social Security Fund Managing Director Richard Byarugaba has accused the minister for gender, labour and social development Betty Amongi of frustrating and interfering with the fund's operations. Byarugaba found fault with the dual supervision of the fund by both the labour and finance ministries. His outburst came as he interfaced with the legislators on the select committee investigating claims of mismanagement at the fund today.