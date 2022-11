Former Kenyan president Kenyatta in Kinshasa to mediate M23 conflict

Former Kenyan president Uhuru Kenyatta is in the Democratic Republic of Congo to discuss about the security situation in the eastern DRC with DRC's president Felix Tshisekedi. His visit comes a day after Kenya deployed troops to the DRC ahead of a joined military operation by the East African Regional Force. The force is required to pacify the DRC's war zone in the eastern part of the country.