Entebbe municipality officials arrested for corruption

The state minister for Economic monitoring Peter Ogwang has written to the Auditor General calling for a forensic report of Wakiso district following persistent reports that government funds were embezzled there in the name of carrying out various projects. Two people including Sarah Nabirye, who is in charge of education and Frank Ssekagiri a development officer in Entebbe Municipality, have been arrested by the statehouse anti-corruption unit for misappropriation of funds.